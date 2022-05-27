7 Army soldiers killed in vehicle accident in Ladakh - Reports
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 27, 2022 04:52 PM2022-05-27T16:52:00+5:302022-05-27T16:52:33+5:30
At least seven soldiers reportedly died after a vehicle carrying 26 jawans fell in the Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector. According to available information, other soldiers received grievous injuries in the accident. Efforts are on to ensure the best medical care for the injured, said Army sources. They added that air support has been requisitioned from the Indian Air Force so that the soldiers who have suffered serious injuries could be shifted to the Western Command.