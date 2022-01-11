7 injured in head-on collision in J&K's Poonch district
By IANS | Published: January 11, 2022 05:42 PM2022-01-11T17:42:04+5:302022-01-11T17:55:22+5:30
Jammu, Jan 11 Seven persons were injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles in J&K's Poonch district on Tuesday.
Police said seven persons were injured in a head-on collision between an army vehicle and a video coach bus near Tota Gali in Poonch district.
"The injured persons, including six males and a woman, were shifted to army hospital at BG Gali from where they have been referred to government medical college hospital Rajouri.
"Police has taken cognisance of the incident", sources said.
