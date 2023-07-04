7 killed, 27 injured after container rams vehicles in Maharashtra's Dhule

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : Seven people were killed and 28 others were injured after a container allegedly rammed into several vehicles in Maharashtra's Dhule district, police said.

This is the second major accident in Maharashtra after 25 passengers were killed after a vehicle caught fire on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway in Buldhana City earlier this week.

The accident took place in Shirpur taluka of Dhule district.

"Seven people died and 28 others were injured after a container hit several vehicles and later got overturned," Maharashtra Highway Police said.

More details are awaited

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor