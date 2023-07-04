7 killed, 27 injured after container rams vehicles in Maharashtra's Dhule
By ANI | Published: July 4, 2023 02:49 PM 2023-07-04T14:49:17+5:30 2023-07-04T14:50:03+5:30
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : Seven people were killed and 28 others were injured after a container allegedly rammed into several vehicles in Maharashtra's Dhule district, police said.
This is the second major accident in Maharashtra after 25 passengers were killed after a vehicle caught fire on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway in Buldhana City earlier this week.
The accident took place in Shirpur taluka of Dhule district.
"Seven people died and 28 others were injured after a container hit several vehicles and later got overturned," Maharashtra Highway Police said.
More details are awaited
