7 killed, 27 injured after container rams vehicles in Maharashtra's Dhule

By ANI | Published: July 4, 2023 02:49 PM 2023-07-04T14:49:17+5:30 2023-07-04T14:50:03+5:30

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : Seven people were killed and 28 others were injured after a container allegedly ...

7 killed, 27 injured after container rams vehicles in Maharashtra's Dhule | 7 killed, 27 injured after container rams vehicles in Maharashtra's Dhule

7 killed, 27 injured after container rams vehicles in Maharashtra's Dhule

Next

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : Seven people were killed and 28 others were injured after a container allegedly rammed into several vehicles in Maharashtra's Dhule district, police said.

This is the second major accident in Maharashtra after 25 passengers were killed after a vehicle caught fire on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway in Buldhana City earlier this week.

The accident took place in Shirpur taluka of Dhule district.

"Seven people died and 28 others were injured after a container hit several vehicles and later got overturned," Maharashtra Highway Police said.

More details are awaited

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Maharashtra Highway Police mumbai Mumbai Satta T20 Mumbai League Mumbai Indians Mumbai League Mumbai North West Mumbai North Dhule Mumbai North Lok Sabha Mumbai South