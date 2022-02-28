7 Uttarakhand students return from Ukraine

Published: February 28, 2022 09:38 AM

Seven students from Uttarakhand who are studying in Ukraine, returned to Dehradun early Monday morning.

7 Uttarakhand students return from Ukraine

According to Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the students were evacuated from Ukraine on Flight AI 1942 and reached the state at 6 am.

The students include Tamanna Tyagi, Prerna Bisht, Shivani Joshi, Attaulla Malik, Mohammad Mukarram, and Urvashi Jantwal.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

