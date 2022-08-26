70 villagers fall ill after consuming 'prasad' in Assam's Lakhimpur

At least 70 villagers including several children fell ill after consuming prasad at a religious function in Assam's Lakhimpur district.

The incident took place in the Panbari area near Narayanpur in the district.

Locals said that many people of Panbari village on Wednesday night had attended a religious programme and soon after consuming the prasad, many of them complained of stomachache and vomiting.

When the local health officials were informed about the incident the next day, they visited the village and took some critical patients to the hospital.

Dr S Gogoi, a doctor of Naranpur Model Hospital said that, on August 24 night, some villagers had attended a religious function and around 70 villagers complained of stomachache, diarrhoea and vomiting after consuming prasad.

"After getting information about the villagers' condition, we rushed to the village the next day and took them to hospital for treatment. On August 26, around 32 patients including 22 women and six children were admitted to Narayanpur Model Hospital. Today 30 more villagers have come to the hospital and we have admitted 19 persons including 10 women. We have also distributed medicines among the villagers. Many other villagers who complained of stomachache, and diarrhoea are also coming here," Dr S Gogoi said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor