70.42 lakh pharma opioids seized in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 11 In a big blow to pharma opioids, Punjab Police’s Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday claimed to have busted an interstate network of manufacturing illegal psychotropic substances and supply units running from a pharma factory in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.

Seven drug smugglers and suppliers, including the mastermind, were arrested for running the operations spread across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra with seizure of 70.42 lakh intoxicant tablets and capsules, 725.5 kg intoxicant tramadol powder and Rs 2.37 lakh drug money.

