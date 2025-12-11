71-year-old woman duped of Rs 49 lakh in ‘digital arrest’, Delhi Police nab three

New Delhi, Dec 11 The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested three key members of a cyber fraud syndicate involved in a “Digital Arrest” and investment scam that duped a 71-year-old woman of Rs 49 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

The breakthrough came after coordinated raids across multiple locations in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, as part of the Crime Branch’s intensified crackdown on organised cyber-enabled financial crimes.

According to officials, the arrested individuals -- identified as Arjun Saini (20), Vimlesh (19), and Mohd. Abeed alias Mubashir (20) -- played a crucial role in facilitating the transfer and laundering of illicit funds through mule bank accounts. All three hail from Lucknow and were allegedly operating at the direction of larger cybercrime networks.

Investigators said the victim was targeted using classic Digital Arrest tactics, where fraudsters impersonate police personnel or government agencies to intimidate individuals into transferring money.

The syndicate allegedly manipulated the elderly woman by falsely accusing her of involvement in illegal activities, coercing her into sending Rs 49 lakh under the threat of legal action.

“The accused persons were absconding and frequently changed their locations to evade arrest. They were traced and arrested through intensive technical surveillance and local intelligence,” the Delhi Police said in its press note.

With these arrests, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to six, while two others have been bound down during the investigation.

The syndicate allegedly relied on young, unemployed individuals to open multiple bank accounts used to layer stolen money.

Arjun Saini reportedly opened a mule account for financial gain and handed it over to a co-accused. Vimlesh, a B.Sc. student, is accused of procuring mule accounts for the fraud network, while Mubashir supplied account kits linked to previously arrested suspects.

Police said the arrests mark a significant step in dismantling a wider digital fraud ecosystem that increasingly relies on impersonation, psychological manipulation, and decentralised money laundering networks.

The operation was led by Inspector Subhash Chandra with a team comprising Sub Inspector Jagseer Singh, ASI Sanjay, Head Constable Mohit Malik, and HC Gaurav, under the supervision of ACP Anil Sharma.

Further investigation is underway.

