72-yr-old stabbed to death in East Delhi; 4 arrested: Police

New Delhi [India], June 23 : Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three persons, accused of stabbing a 72-year-old woman to death in the East Delhi district of the national capital.

As per Delhi Police, a PCR call was received on June 20 that a 72-year-old woman has been stabbed under the police station limits of Mandawali.

"After reaching the crime location, it was learned that the septuagenarian was admitted to the hospital," police said.

" Then we were informed that the woman was declared brought dead at the hospital," police added.

In response to the incident, Delhi Police registered a case under 302/34 section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started an investigation.

After interrogation and examining CCTV footage, police zeroed in on three persons.

Later on, the three persons were apprehended and they confessed to their crime, police added.

"Monu Deddha alias Chacha, Sarthak Nagar alias Laddu and Pushpender Yadav alias Aaiya, Vikas were apprehended, they disclosed that they stabbed to death Sudha Gupta (72) so that they can grab all her property, in the Mandwali area," police said.

Further information is awaited.

