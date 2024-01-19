75th Republic Day to have 25 tableaux

New Delhi, 19 January Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Friday said that 75th Republic Day will have 25 tableaux from 16 states, UTs and nine central ministries.

He said that those who want to avail metro service to reach the venue will be given a free metro ride. “Guests and ticket holders may avail metro facility free of cost by displaying their ticket,” Defence Secretary said.

He said that tableaux which will be part of Republic Day are from following states and UTs: Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

He said that the tableaux have been selected by an expert committee comprising eminent persons in the fields of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, and choreography.

He said that to address the concerns of some states and UTs over the non-inclusion of their tableau in the parade, the Ministry of Defence has devised a unique three-year roll-over plan, which ensures equitable participation on a rotational basis of all states and UTs over a period of three years.

He said that the Ministry of Culture will showcase ‘Anant Sutra - The Endless Thread’ textile installation at Kartavya Path.

“It will be installed behind the spectators seated in the enclosures. Anant Sutra is a visually-stunning tribute to the saree, India’s timeless gift to the world of fashion,” Defence Secretary said.

He said that this unique installation will showcase nearly 1,900 sarees and drapes from every corner of the country, mounted at a height with wooden frames along the Kartavya Path.

“It will have QR codes which can be scanned to know the details about weaving and embroidery arts used in it,” Defence Secretary said.

He said the Ministry of Defence will also release a commemorative coin and commemorative stamp during the celebrations.

He said that the Ministry of Defence in collaboration with the Ministry of Education has also conducted a National School Band Competition at All-India level for Republic Day celebrations in order to evoke feelings of patriotism, unity and a deep sense of pride among the school children towards their country.

“The third edition of Project Veer Gatha was organised as a part of Republic Day Celebrations-2024 to inspire and spread awareness among children about the gallant deeds and sacrifices of the armed forces. A record 1.36 crore students from 2.42 lakh schools pan-India participated in Veer Gatha,” the Defence Secretary said.

He said that reflecting the ‘Jan Bhagidari’ theme, ‘Bharat Parv’ will be organised at the Red Fort, Delhi from January 23-31 by the Ministry of Tourism.

“The Ministry of Culture will organise Parakram Diwas at Red Fort on January 23 on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose,” Defence Secretary said.

He said that the Beating Retreat ceremony, which will be held at Vijay Chowk on January 29 which will witness all Indian tunes to mark the culmination of 75th Republic Day celebrations.

“The tunes will be played by bands of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, CAPFs before a distinguished audience composed of President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Defence Secretary said.

