7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees likely to get DA arrears of 18 months

Central employees are likely to get a big gift from the central government soon. The central government is ready to pay the Dearness Allowance arrears of the last 18 months to the employees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take a decision on (DA) arrears. Therefore, if the central government pays the arrears of Dearness Allowance for 18 months at a time, more than Rs 2 lakh can be deposited in the bank accounts of central government employees.

According to the information received, the central government is likely to visit the employees after the 5 state elections and before Holi. Central employees are constantly demanding arrears of Dearness Allowancee for 18 months from January 2020 to June 2021. However, due to Corona's time and election, the decision was postponed. Now the last phase of 5 state elections has come. The results of this election will be released on March 10. Therefore, the central government is ready to take this decision. According to Shiv Gopal Mishra, secretary of the National Council of JCM, a joint meeting was held with the concerned department of the central government. The meeting also discussed the arrears of dearness allowance of the employees. He said that now that the elections are over, the central government is likely to take a decision on this.

If the central government pays the arrears of 18 months dearness allowance to the central employees. More than Rs 2 lakh can be deposited in the accounts of many government employees. Level 1 employees will get Rs 11,800 to Rs 37,000 in their DA. 1 lakh 44 thousand 200 to 2,18,200 will be deposited in the DA of level 13 employees. DA will be given to government employees and pensioners. This decision of the Center is likely to reduce the financial strain on government employees. The central government pays dearness allowance to central employees and pensioners twice a year. This inflation allowance is given keeping in view the increase in the cost of living in the market. However, given the economic situation created by the corona in the country, the government had made it clear that it would not receive any pay hike in the form of DA for the next 1.5 years.