7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees to get a DA hike soon

The remuneration of central government officials will increase by up to Rs 20,000, according to a report. The federal government is poised to raise the dearness allowance for its employees once more, according to sources. According to rumours, central government employees would receive a 3% increase in their dearness allowance this time. If these reports are correct, all government employees will enjoy a significant raise in their pay at the start of the new year, thanks to an increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA).Dearness Allowance, or DA, is a cost-of-living adjustment allowance paid by the government to government employees and retirees who worked in the same field. DA accounts up a significant portion of the total income of public sector employees.

It is mostly offered to employees to help them cope with the effects of inflation.

Employees in the central government currently receive a Dearness Allowance of 31%. After a months-long halt in the allowance owing to the Covid-19 epidemic, the most recent increases were issued in July and October 2021. The Union Government had frozen the three extra instalments of the DA and DR, which were due on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, due on account of the pandemic. In October, the Union Cabinet raised the dearness allowance and dearness relief by 3% to 31%, benefiting 47.14 lakh Central Government employees and 68.62 lakh retirees. Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur confirmed this. After a long freeze, the government restored the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) in July, raising the allowance rate from 17 percent to 28 percent.