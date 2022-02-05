8-month-old boy beaten to death by house help, incident captured on CCTV

An incident has taken place in Surat city of Gujarat where an 8-month-old boy was brutally beaten by a housemaid in a house here after which the boy had to be admitted to the hospital for treatment. The shocking iincident was captured on a CCTV camera in the house. The matter was reported to the police on Saturday. According to police, the woman had beaten the child to death. She has been arrested on charges of attempting to kill a child by beating him. The child suffered a brain haemorrhage due to the beating. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, said Rander Police Station Officer PL Chaudhary.

In Surat, a couple has twin children. Both husband and wife go out for work. The couple had hired a woman to take care of the children. After the police got the news that the woman had beaten the child, they searched the CCTV footage of the house. The woman was carrying the child on her lap and sometimes throwing the child on bed. The woman did this for about an hour and a half. It was all captured on CCTV. The woman is currently in custody and a case has been registered against her.

According to the ACP, the woman had been working for the couple since September 2021. The children's father had installed CCTV cameras in the house two days ago. The couple's neighbors said that when you are not at home, your children's cries are loud.

"When we saw the CCTV footage, it was clear that the woman was abusing the child" said ACP ZR Desai. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 307 and 323 of the IPC. The woman is currently in custody. However, the police said that they would officially handcuff the woman as soon as the Covid 19 report was received.