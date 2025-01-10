8-Year-Old Girl Collapses and Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Ahmedabad School Lobby

An 8-year-old girl, Gargi, tragically passed away at the Zebar School For Children in the Thaltej area of Ahmedabad on Friday morning. Gargi, a class 3 student, arrived at school complaining of chest pain and soon collapsed in a chair. Despite efforts to administer first aid, she died shortly after being transported to Zydus Hospital.

Sharmistha Sinha, the school principal, shared that CCTV footage showed Gargi feeling unwell upon her arrival. As her condition worsened, she struggled to breathe, and the school staff immediately provided first aid while calling for an ambulance. However, due to delays, the staff decided to transport her to the hospital themselves.

Sinha mentioned that initial reports indicate Gargi suffered a cardiac arrest, which is suspected to be the cause of her death. She confirmed that Gargi had no prior health issues except for common childhood ailments like cold and cough. Gargi, originally from Mumbai, had been staying with her grandparents in Ahmedabad while her parents lived in Mumbai. The school promptly informed Gargi's parents, and the Bodakdev police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of death. Joint Commissioner of Police, Neeraj Badgujar, stated that the girl's body has been sent for a postmortem to uncover further details.