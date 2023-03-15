80 rescued from Mumbai building after electric meter room catches fire

Mumbai, March 15 At least 80 residents were rescued from a Mumbai building where a common electric meter box caught fire on Wednesday evening, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The fire, which was reported around 5.15 pm, was confined to the meter room even as smoke and fumes affected the residents living on the upper floors of the seven-storied building.

The BMC Fire Brigade team switched off the main electric and gas connection supplies to the building and then extinguished the blaze soon afterwards, though the exact cause of the fire is not clear.

However, many of the residents stuck above had inhaled the smoke and were rescued by the fire brigade team.

