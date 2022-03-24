85-yr-old man killed by teenager in Delhi

New Delhi, March 24 An 85-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a teenage boy for objecting to assault on his pet dog in Najafgarh area, police said on Thursday.

The man succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, while undergoing treatment in Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital.

The Dwarka District police which probed the matter has apprehended the 17-year-old boy in this connection.

According to police, they got a PCR call from the victim Ashok Kumar's daughter regarding the incident. A police team was then rushed to the crime scene," said a senior police official.

In her statement, Meena, the wife of the deceased, said that the boy, their neighbour, had barged into their house and attacked her husband with an iron rod repeatedly.

The police learnt that the deceased's dog was barking at the juvenile which upset him. In a fit of rage he entered the house of the deceased and started beating the dog.

"When Ashok tried to rescue his dog he was too hit by the juvenile. Ashok suffered severe head injuries and started bleeding profusely. He was rushed to the hospital," said the police.

Initially, a case was lodged under sections 323 and 452 of the IPC. After the victim succumbed to his injuries, section 302 of the IPC was also added in the FIR.

The juvenile was produced before Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), from where he was sent to an observation home.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

