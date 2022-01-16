85,000 specialised engineers will receive training to establish a self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem in country, says Vaishnaw
By ANI | Published: January 16, 2022 09:16 PM2022-01-16T21:16:42+5:302022-01-16T21:25:07+5:30
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday that 100 academic institutions/R&D organisations/startups/Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will train 85,000 specialised engineers to help establish an 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) semiconductor ecosystem in the country.
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday that 100 academic institutions/R&D organisations/startups/Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will train 85,000 specialised engineers to help establish an 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) semiconductor ecosystem in the country.
"100 academic institutions/R&D organisations/ Startups/ MSMEs will train 85000 specialised engineers for #Aatmanirbhar semiconductor ecosystem in India. Visit - http://c2s.gov.in," said Vaishnaw in his tweet.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app