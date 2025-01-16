8th Pay Commission: Salary of Central Govt Employees Will Increase As PM Narendra Modi Approves Eight Pay Commission

The Union Cabinet, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given a significant announcement for Central government employees. It has been reported that the government has approved the establishment of the 8th Pay Commission. This decision is expected to result in a substantial salary increase for millions of Central government employees across the country. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav shared this update, stating that the government has approved the 8th Pay Commission to enhance the salaries of central employees. The Seventh Pay Commission is set to end in 2026.

"Seven Pay Commissions have been implemented since 1947. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had resolved to establish a regular pay commission. The Seventh Pay Commission began in 2016 and was scheduled to run until 2026, but the government has approved the next commission a year earlier," said Ashwini Vaishnav. However, the implementation date for the Eighth Pay Commission has not yet been announced.

"Today, the Cabinet has taken a very important decision related to our space sector. Under PM Modi's leadership, the space sector has been established as a vibrant industry. Nearly 200 startups have already entered this field. Today, the Cabinet, under PM Modi's guidance, has sanctioned a third launch pad at a cost of Rs 3,985 crore, which will be a crucial milestone in the country's space infrastructure. This new launch pad will have a much higher capacity compared to the first and second launch pads,” said Vaishnav.

The Pay Commission is typically established every ten years to recommend periodic revisions in the salaries of employees and pensions for retired personnel. These revisions are based on several factors, including inflation. The last Pay Commission, known as the Seventh Pay Commission, was initiated by the Manmohan Singh-led government in 2015, and its recommendations were implemented by the Modi government in 2016.

Before the Seventh Pay Commission, the Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Pay Commissions also had ten-year tenures. Due to this, government employees have been advocating for the implementation of the Eighth Pay Commission for some time.