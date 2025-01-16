PM Narendra Modi Congratulates ISRO for Successfully Docking of Satellites on Space as Part of SpaDeX Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning, January 16, extended his wishes as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a historic feat by successfully concluding the docking process of two satellites. He said that the success of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) project was a stepping stone for future space missions.

"Congratulations to our scientists at ISRO and the entire space fraternity for the successful demonstration of space docking of satellites. It is a significant stepping stone for India's ambitious space missions in the years to come," PM Modi posted on X.

Isro on Thursday, successfully performed the docking of satellites as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX). "The docking was performed successfully. We will be issuing a statement soon," a source told the news agency PTI. Earlier on January 12, Isro brought the two spacecraft to three metres and then moved them back to safe distance in its trial attempt to dock the satellites.