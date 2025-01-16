Historic Moment for India As ISRO Successfully Docks Two Satellites in Space, Becomes Fourth Country to Achieve Feat

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday, January 16, successfully completed the docking process of the SpaDex satellites into space, said ISRO. This will be a historic moment for India as the country becomes fourth for doing so after the United States, Russia and China.

ISRO in a post on X confirmed the SpaDeX docking said Manoeuvre from 15 meters to 3 meters hold point completed. "Docking initiated with precision, leading to successful spacecraft capture. Retraction completed smoothly, followed by rigidisation for stability. Docking successfully completed," said ISRO.

Manoeuvre from 15m to 3m hold point completed. Docking initiated with precision, leading to successful spacecraft capture.

"India became the 4th country to achieve successful Space Docking. Congratulations to the entire team! Congratulations to India!"

In the latest post, ISRO said, "Post docking, control of two satellites as a single object is successful. Undocking and power transfer checks to follow in coming days."

Secretary DOS, Chairman Space Commission and Chairman ISRO Dr. V. Narayanan congratulated the team ISRO for achieving the feat in SpaDeX docking mission.