9 dead as temple collapses in rain-hit Shimla, several trapped

Nine people have been killed and several feared trapped after “Shiv Mandir”, a temple in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla collapsed ealrier on Monday due to the incessant rainfal being witnessed by the hill state. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took to X (formerly Twitter) to express condolences over the deaths.

Dozens are feared trapped in a landslide at the temple in the Summer Hill area and police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials are carrying out rescue operations.The devotees had gathered to offer prayers on the occasion of Sawan. According to an official, nearly 50 people had gathered when the incident took place.Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the “Shiv Mandir” at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall. As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped," the chief minister wrote in a tweet.

The chief minister is expected to reach the spot where the temple collapsed.Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours triggered landslides, blocking several roads, including the key Shimla-Chandigarh road which was closed for buses and trucks. The state has announced the closure of all schools and colleges in the state till August 14, news agency PTI reported.On Sunday, a large number of heavy vehicles got stranded on both sides of the road at Chakki Mor near Koti in Solan as continuous sliding obstructed movement on the road throughout the day. The rains and landslides have caused widespread damage to crops, fertile land and official and private buildings in all parts of Hamirpur. The district administration has warned the people not to venture out and avoid going near the Beas river bank and nullahs.