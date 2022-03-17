9 held with Ganja worth Rs 70 lakh in Chhattisgarh's Surguja

Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday arrested nine men for allegedly smuggling Ganja interstate and recovered 70 kgs of Ganja, valued at Rs 70 lakh in the international market from their possession, said the Surguja police.

Action has been taken under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor