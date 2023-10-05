9-year-old girl raped in MP's Omkareshwar, second case of minor rape in two weeks

Bhopal, Oct 5 A 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an auto driver in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Thursday.

The incident had occurred two days back but only came into light after a FIR was lodged at a police station on Thursday.

As per the police, the victim was living with her parents at rehabilitation centre of Omkareshwar temple located in Khandwa and kidnapped from there and sexually assaulted at an isolated location within the premises.

Khandwa district SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla told the press that the accused identified as Javed Mansoori has been arrested.

"Accused Javed Mansoori has been arrested soon after the FIR was registered. He has been booked under the POCSO and SC-ST Acts," he said.

The SP said the matter came to light when the residents close to the area heard her crying and informed the police. As soon as the girl was rescued, she told police about the torture she endured.

The shocking incident came two weeks after a 12-year-old girl was brutally raped by an auto driver in Ujjain.

