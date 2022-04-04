9th standard Assam student designs sensor-enabled smart shoe for visually impaired

A 9th standard student from Assam's Karimganj has designed a sensor-enabled smart shoe for visually impaired persons.

The shoe has a sensor that detects any obstacles that come in the way.

"I made this smart shoe for visually impaired people. It detects any obstacles that come in the way. It has a sensor that detects the object ahead and gives a sound. It has the sensor on one of the shoes," Ankurit Karmakar said.

Ankurit further said that he aims to become a scientist and help the people.

"My aim is to become a scientist. I will do more such work that will help people and make their life easier," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor