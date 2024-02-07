"A Brave Jharkhand Warrior...": Hemant Soren's Wife Pens Heartfelt Note on 18th Wedding Anniversary

Kalpana Murmu Soren, wife of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, penned a heartfelt message for her husband on Wednesday, February 7th, marking their 18th wedding anniversary. The 48-year-old politician is currently in judicial custody due to an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into a land scam case.

"Hemant ji did not bow down to protect the existence and identity of Jharkhand. He thought it was better to fight the conspiracy and dedicated himself to defeating it. Today is our 18th wedding anniversary, but Hemant ji is not among the family...not with children. We believe that he will defeat this conspiracy and join us all soon," Kalpana Soren wrote on X formerly Twitter, sharing a photo of her with her husband Hemant Soren.

झारखण्ड के अस्तित्व और अस्मिता की रक्षा के लिए हेमन्त जी ने झुकना स्वीकार नहीं किया। उन्होंने षड्यंत्र से लड़ना और उसे हराने के लिए अपने आप को समर्पित करना बेहतर समझा।



आज हमारी शादी की 18वीं सालगिरह है, पर हेमन्त जी परिवार के बीच नहीं हैं। बच्चों के साथ नहीं हैं। विश्वास है वो… pic.twitter.com/aBnXEugVkB — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) February 7, 2024

"I am the life partner of a brave Jharkhandi warrior. I will not be emotional today. Like Hemant ji, I would smile even in difficult circumstances and become his strength of courage and struggle," she added.

Since Hemant Soren's arrest, Kalpana Murmu Soren has been actively posting from his social media account. Hemant Soren, the son of former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha founder Shibu Soren, had resigned from his chief ministerial position prior to his arrest.

He has vehemently denied the allegations against him, labelling his arrest as part of a political conspiracy, which he claims involves even the Jharkhand Governor's office. Hemant Soren has also stated his willingness to exit politics if the allegations are proven true.