A calculated move to create communal divisions in society: Former Kerala LoP on 'The Kerala Story'

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 4 : Senior Congress leader and former Leader of Opposition of Kerala Legislative Assembly Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the movie 'The Kerala Story' is a calculated move to divide society and create communal tension.

Ramesh Chennithala said that Congress was not against any movie or drama but if it creates communal tension and division among various communities then it should be stopped.

"The Kerala Story is aimed to create division among the communities. We are not against any movie or drama. But any drama or movie which will create communal tension and division among the various communities should be stopped. That should not be allowed to be screened because that will create problems in society", Chennithala said.

Senior Congress leader further said that the party has always been upholding individual freedom of expression but this movie is a calculated move to create communal divisions.

"We are always upholding individual's freedom and freedom of expression. But this is not that. This is a calculated move to divide society on communal lines. It will create problems in the society. That is why we are opposing it", he said.

Reacting to the AI camera-related corruption allegation against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chennithala said, "This AI Camera corruption is directly linked to the Chief Minister. Father-in-law to the Chief Minister's son is very evidently part of this deal through this company named Prasadio. All the records are in the public domain now."

Chennithala alleged that Chief Minister has chosen to remain silent on the allegation because the CM knows this has happened.

"Even after all records are in the public domain, the Chief Minister is a mute spectator. He is not opening his mouth. That means he knows that this has happened. That is why he is not refuting it. When any allegation has been raised, he should come out, either he should deny or he should come up with an explanation in his defence. Nor is the CM denying it nor is he providing any explanation on the same", Chennithala added.

The former LoP said that it is the duty of the opposition to expose such things and they are doing it.

Chennithala further said, "This is a dubious deal which has to be exposed. That is our duty as opposition. We are doing that. I wonder why the Chief Minister is not constituting a judicial enquiry into the whole affair."

"You can see a recurring pattern in all corruption cases. It's all linked to the digital system. It started in 2018 when Sivasankar was the Secretary of IT and so many projects, money has been embezzled by these people. That is why we want to expose this. We want a clear-cut enquiry into the whole matter", he added.

Chennithala demanded an inquiry into multiple deals in the IT department and also the Industries department.

"We are demanding an enquiry into multiple deals that happened in the IT department and in the Industries department by putting a focus on Keltron. There should be an enquiry so that more and more information will come and the culprits will be booked and they can be brought before the law", he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor