A three-day 'Jashn' of Indian arts

New Delhi, Dec 17 The second phase of the 10th edition of three-day 'Jashn-e-Adab' Hindi and Urdu poetry festival was inaugurated on Friday at the India International Centre (IIC) in the national capital.

The event will witness street plays, 'Mehfil-E-Mushaira', Sur Sangat - classical instrumental performance, classical dance and ghazal performances, qawwali, 'Baitbazi' - game of Urdu poetry, and 'Kavi Sammelan'.

The participants include Ashok Chakradhar, Malini Awasthi (singer), Alok Mehta (journalist), Raghubir Yadav (actor), Vijay Raaz (actor), Faizal Malik (actor and producer), Akhtarul Wasey (scholar), Sharad Dutt (writer), Yatindra Mishra (poet), Khalid Javed (Urdu novelist), Asghar Wajahat (author and playwright), Salma Sultan (journalist), Mahesh Garg Bedhadak (poet), Arvind Gaur (theatre director), Junaid Sultani (qawwal), Shakeel Ahmad (ghazal singer), RJ Naved and Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan (poet).

Talking about the festival, Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan, secretary and founder of Jashn-e-Adab Foundation, said, "Indian literature, poetry, dance, theatre and music have a lot to offer. What we need is to take out a little time to connect and absorb. Every person can find something for themselves in Indian art, it is not only enriching but also great entertainment. Since the time Jashn-e-Adab was started, a lot of youngsters want to get connected with the festival."

