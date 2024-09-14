Aadhaar Card Update Deadline: UIDAI Extended Date for Free Online Document Upload Till December 14

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended the deadline for updating Aadhaar details online until December 14, 2024. The UIDAI has asked citizens to update their Aadhaar card using free online portals by uploading verified government documents by the end of this year.

The facilities are available on the official website or portal online on myAadhaar. One can review their Aadhaar card information, particularly those who received their Aadhaar cards more than ten years ago and haven't made any updates. Nevertheless, it is not obligatory to make these updates.

#UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th December 2024; to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on #myAadhaar portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their #Aadhaar. pic.twitter.com/ThB14rWG0h — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) September 14, 2024

"UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th December 2024; to benefit millions of Aadhaar Number Holders. This free service is available only on myAadhaar portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their Aadhaar," UIDAI posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Adhaar car holders can update their address by submitting valid documents or Identity proof and proof of address like the electricity bill of their own house or flat. The service is free if you have not updated your address in the last 10 years after making your Adhaar. However, to update certain biometric details, like photo, name and mobile number, you will need to visit the nearest Adhaar centre.

How To Update Aadhaar Online?

Visit the official website UIDAI and click on the Aadhaar Self-Service Portal or myAdhaar.

Log-in with your Adhaar number and captcha code shown in the box and a One-Time Password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Visit the document update section after logging in and check your details.

Next, select the document type from the drop-down menu on the website and upload scanned copies of your original documents for verification if you want to change certain details online.

After submitting your update request, you will get a Service Request Number (SRN). Keep this number handy to track the progress of your update in future.