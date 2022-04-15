Aaditya Thackeray lays foundation for GMLR project, says it will transform the way Mumbai travels

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday laid the foundation for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project at the Goregaon end here and said that this step will entirely transform the way in which Mumbai travels.

Thackeray said, "Following the 'Bhoomi-Poojan' of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (flyover) on the Mulund end last month, today the foundation has been laid for the flyover at the Goregaon end. The GMLR is going to transform the way Mumbai travels entirely, and we are committed to its on-time completion."

The 12.2 kilometre long link road aims to eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai and provide transport options to people. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has undertaken the ambitious project connecting two important suburbs of Goregaon and Mulund.

The 'Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) Project will be the fourth link road connecting the eastern and western parts of the Mumbai suburbs.

According to the BMC, the junction consists of 5 x 5 lanes, and the construction of this junction includes the construction of a 4.7 km long 13-meter diameter double tunnel under Sanjay Gandhi National Park and a 1.60 km long belt tunnel passing through Dadasaheb Phalke, Chitranagari and their access roads.

These tunnels are of 3 x 3 lanes and the work is in progress to widen the 2.8 km road from Oberoi Mall to Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari (Film City) on the Goregaon side of the link road. 2.7 km road widening from Tansa Pipeline on the Mulund side to East Expressway junction and work on Nahur railway flyover. All these works are expected to be completed in the year 2022-23," the municipal corporation said.

Elaborating further on the project, the BMC said that the 120-metre-long bridge at Dr Hedgewar Chowk is in the form of 'Cable Stay' and a 'GMLR' flyover is proposed at the lower level of 'Mumbai Metro-4' which is the first level.

"The contract cost of these two flyovers is Rs 666.06 crores and the working period is 36 months. Both the bridges will be constructed using a segmental box girder of precast reinforced concrete on one pillar," it added.

BMC's Standing Committee had given its approval for the project on December 24, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor