Aaftab Poonawala's narco test successful, confirms official

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala underwent a narco analysis test for almost two hours at a Rohini hospital here on Thursday as part of the ongoing investigation in the case, officials said. Officials said Poonawala's narco test was completely successful and his health condition was absolutely fine.

The reported "confessions", including those allegedly made before a magistrate, by Mehrauli killing accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala do not have a conclusive legal validity, experts said, doubting that several key conditions were not fulfilled.Though police and other official sources have claimed that Poonawala had confessed to killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and dismembering her body, his counsel has said Poonawala had denied that he had confessed.

On Wednesday, it was reported that he has confessed to his crime in a polygraph test conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini, to which retired Delhi High Court judge Justice RS Sondhi said narco analysis and polygraph test are "useless and a waste of time as they have no legal sanctity". Earlier, on November 22, Delhi Police sources had claimed that during the hearing of extension of Poonawala's remand application, he told the magistrate through video conferencing that he killed Walkar in the heat of the moment and it was not deliberate.