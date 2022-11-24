Aaftab taken to FSL Rohini, polygraph test likely today
By IANS | Published: November 24, 2022 12:33 PM 2022-11-24T12:33:03+5:30 2022-11-24T12:50:14+5:30
New Delhi, Nov 24 Delhi Police investigators and Aaftab Amin Poonawalla reached the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in ...
New Delhi, Nov 24 Delhi Police investigators and Aaftab Amin Poonawalla reached the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini on Thursday where a polygraph test of the latter is likely to be conducted during the day as part of the ongoing probe against the murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, sources said.
Before reaching FSL, he was alos taken to the Ambedkar Hospital for a medical check-up.
The sources said that if he is found fit as per the medical report, the polygraph test will be conducted.
A pre-medical session to gain some preliminary information which will be later used to develop diagnostic questions, as well as a scientific session, was conducted on Aftab at the FSL in Rohini on Tuesday evening.
A questionnaire has been prepared by Delhi Police.
The sources also said that the polygraph and a narco test is imperative as Aaftab has been deceptive during interrogation, trying to mislead the interrogators.
The police feel that Aaftab killed Walkar foolproof planning, and not in a fit of rage.
A polygraph test, commonly known as lie-detector test, is a procedure in which physiological indicators of a person such as blood pressure, pulse and respiration are recorded while he is answering a series of questions.
Aaftab was arrested on November 12 for the murder of Walkar on May 18.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app