Aaftab to be kept in Tihar jail under strict security

Aaftab Ameen Poonawala who strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death, dismembered her body and threw away the 35 body parts, is lodged at Delhi's Tihar jail in cell 4. According to reports, he will kept in a separate cell. They added that food would be served to Aaftab only in the presence of police personnel. Notably, Aaftab will be under the radar of officials throughout and a security guard will be stationed outside his cell.Separate cell inmates are lodged separately from other jail inmates, in view of security concerns.

Aaftab has been sent to judicial custody for 13 days. After being nabbed by authorities, Aaftab confessed to Delhi Police that he killed his partner and sawed her body into 35 pieces. He said that he had stored Shraddha's body parts in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Delhi residence in Mehrauli. Walkar was allegedly killed in May. He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody which was extended for another five days on November 17. On Tuesday, he was sent to four more days of police custody.Police, meanwhile, also questioned a woman who had visited his flat residence some days after the murder.