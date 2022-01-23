AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Singh Mann challenges Punjab CM Channi to contest from Dhuri

Aam Aadmi party Punjab Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday challenged Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to contest against him from Dhuri.

The statement of AAP leader came after Channi challenged him to contest from Chamkaur Sahib.

"I am getting a lot of love. Every time I have come to Dhuri, I have always received love. Whenever I come here, the people of Dhuri always break their own record of love they had given to me so far," Mann told the mediapersons in Dhuri.

"Yesterday Charanjit Singh Channi challenged me to fight from Chamkaur Sahib. That's a reserved seat, so I can't fight from there. That's why I said that if you have so much passion to fight against me, then you come to Dhuri," he added.

On being asked about fear of arrest of Delhi minister Satyendra Jain, he said, "Even before this, there was Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation raid at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house. Nothing was found."

Earlier today Mann visited Dhuri to conduct door to door campaigning for upcoming elections in Punjab.

The polls to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab will be held on February 20. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

