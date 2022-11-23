AAP holds magic shows, 1,000 Nukkad Sabhas to woo voters ahead of MCD polls

Guitar and magic shows, 1,000 street meetings by star campaigners and street plays are some of the events planned by the Aam Aadmi Party to woo voters for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls during its second phase of campaigning from Wednesday. Delhi AAP convenor Gopal Rai said on Tuesday that the first phase of campaigning was about the way Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal improved schools and hospitals in the metropolis.The party's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai on Tuesday said the AAP will hold 1,000 'Nukkad Sabhas' from November 23 in all the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi till December 2, the day when poll campaigns will end.

While in the first phase, Aam Aadmi Party candidates launched the slogan 'MCD me bhi Kejriwal', in the second phase, the party will use 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Paarshad' (Kejriwal's government, Kejriwal's councillor) "During the 'Nukkad Sabhas', the star campaigners, MLAs, poll candidates and local leaders will have one-on-one interaction with the people to understand their issues. They will also make people aware of the rampant corruption and maladministration of the BJP during its 15-year reign in the MCD," Rai said at a press conference.The AAP will also organise various programmes such as 'Dance for Democracy', street plays, music and magic shows to take the 10 guarantees of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the MCD polls to the people, he said."We succeeded in taking our message to the people earlier and they gave Arvind Kejriwal the responsibility to run the Delhi Government. He gave them excellent schools, free electricity and water. He brought an unprecedented development and we fulfilled all the promises we made to the citizens," Rai added.



