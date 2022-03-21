AAP insulted the nation by removing pictures of Gandhi from Punjab offices: NSUI

Punjab NSUI president Akshay Sharma on Monday said the Punjab new CM Bhagwant Mann to restore all the pictures of Mahatma Gandhi in the state government offices as before. “Those behind the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s picture must be taken to task,” Sharma said also sought inquiry for those who removed the pictures of Mahatma Gandhi.

“People have entrusted you with the huge responsibility of leading the state with humility, decisiveness, and respect,” Sharma said adding that the CM should ensure this matter. “The Father of the Nation is our most revered national figure, like all our freedom struggle heroes, Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, who gave everything to ensure freedom for us,” he added.

“Mahatma Gandhi’s pictures along with those of other national icons adorn the walls of public offices to inspire our youngsters. The dream of Rangla Punjab can only be achieved when we all work towards it with love, respect, and cooperation of each other,” Sharma added.

Earlier, in the oath-taking ceremony, the Punjab CM said no government office will display the photograph of him instead, photos of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar will be put on government office walls.