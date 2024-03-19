Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath As Member of Rajya Sabha - Watch

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha in the presence of Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar in Delhi on Tuesday, March 17.

On Monday, the Delhi Court directed the Tihar Jail Superintendent to take the AAP leader to Parliament, under adequate security for the purpose of taking and subscribing to an oath as a Member of Parliament (Rajyasabha).

Sanjay Singh is presently in judicial custody and was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy scam case.

The Special Judge MK Nagpal in an order passed on March 16, 2024 stated that during this visit, the accused, Sanjay Singh shall not be permitted to use any mobile phone and talk with any other accused, suspector witness of this case, as well as of the connected case of CBI, and he shall also not be permitted to address the press or hold any public meeting.