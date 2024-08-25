AAP Leaders Manish Sisodia and Bhagwant Mann Visits Golden Temple, Prays for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Release (Watch Video)

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia visited the Golden Temple on Sunday, where he offered prayers for the release of party chief Arvind Kejriwal from jail. Sisodia, who was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy case, was joined by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during his visit.

Speaking to reporters at the Golden Temple complex, Sisodia mentioned that he and his family visited the temple to express their gratitude to the Almighty. "During my 17 months in jail, I constantly thought about visiting Sri Harmandir Sahib. I prayed for Kejriwal’s release and thanked the Almighty for providing strength during times of crisis", said Manish Sisodia.

Kejriwal is currently imprisoned in Tihar Jail in connection with a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sisodia also reflected on his own 17-month stay in Tihar Jail, alleging that his imprisonment was part of a "conspiracy." He noted that throughout his time in jail, he consistently prayed for the triumph of truth.

Sisodia said he got justice with the blessings of God and because of the Supreme Court and the country’s Constitution. Earlier, after landing in Amritsar, Sisodia lauded the Mann government for its “excellent work” in the state.