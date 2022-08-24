AAP MLAs threatened, offered bribes to break party: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said some of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have approached him alleging that they have been threatened and offered bribes to break the party.

Kejriwal-led Delhi government called a special session of the Assembly on Friday amid a political row over claims that the BJP is trying to lure his party's MLAs.

According to a document issued by the Delhi Assembly, the session, likely to be a stormy one, is scheduled to be held on Friday, starting 11 am.

"In the last 2-3 days, some AAP MLAs have told me that they are being given the threat of CBI and ED, they are being lured with money to leave AAP, this is a very serious issue. We have called a meeting of our political affairs at 4 pm to discuss this"

CM Kejriwal made these remarks during an event, where he flagged off 97 new electric buses. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot was also present at the event.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tweeted on Monday that BJP is offering to close all CBI and ED cases against him if he splits AAP and joins BJP. He said that the BJP had even offered him the CM post. He also said that he will never join the corrupt conspirators.

BJP had declined any such offer being made to him. BJP leaders attacked Kejriwal and Sisodia, saying that it is the frustration of AAP as their corruption is getting exposed.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of Sisodia last Friday, in connection with an alleged liquor scam in distributing liquor contracts in Delhi. Sisodia was among the 15 people named in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers with some unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

