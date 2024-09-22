AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal to Address 'Janta Ki Adalat' at Jantar Mantar Today

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to address the 'Janta Ki Adalat' at Jantar Mantar today. Preparations are currently underway at the venue. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal submitted his resignation to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on September 17. This resignation comes in the wake of Kejriwal's recent release on bail in connection with the alleged excise policy case.

Kejriwal announced his resignation on Sunday during an address to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, stating he would only resume the role of Chief Minister if the public expressed confidence in his integrity. "If you believe that Kejriwal is honest, then vote for me," he told party members.

Kejriwal first assumed office as Delhi Chief Minister in 2013 but resigned after 49 days due to insufficient support for his anti-corruption legislation. He returned to power in 2015 with a historic majority and was re-elected in 2020.

His resignation follows his arrest on March 21, 2024, by the Enforcement Directorate over allegations related to a liquor scam. Kejriwal was granted bail on September 13 under certain conditions, and the investigation into the case is ongoing.

