AAP pitches for Arvind Kejriwal as PM candidate of I.N.D.I.A alliance ahead of Mumbai meet

In a major development, ahead of the two day of I.N.D.I.A meeting starting tomorrow in Mumbai, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded Arvind Kejriwal to be made the PM candidate of the Opposition alliance. Aam Aadmi Party's national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that Arvind Kejriwal should become the PM candidate from the opposition alliance. National Spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party, Priyanka Kakkar said, "If you ask me, I would like Arvind Kejriwal to be the prime ministerial candidate. Inspite of such back-breaking inflation, the national capital Delhi has the lowest inflation. Free water, free education, free electricity, free bus travel for women, free pilgrimage for senior citizens, yet surplus budget has been introduced. He takes up people's issues and has emerged as a man to take up the challenge."

The meeting of the opposition alliance 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' (I.N.D.I.A) will be held in Mumbai. The opposition leaders will discuss joint campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and resolve differences among its members. They are also likely to draft a common minimum program of the alliance, make joint plans for nationwide agitation and announce some committees for seat sharing. The opposition alliance is also likely to announce a secretariat for smooth coordination among its constituents and it could be built in the national capital. Speaking about Kejriwal's candidature, AAP's Delhi convener Gopal Rai said, "Every party wants their leader to become prime minister. AAP members also want their national convener to become PM."