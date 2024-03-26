AAP Protest: Entry and Exit Closed at Select Delhi Metro Stations for Security Reasons

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed entry and exit at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station, Gate no 3 of Patel Chowk Metro Station and Gate no 5 of Central Secretariat Metro Station will remain closed for security reasons until further notice.

This comes after the Aam Aadmi Party called for a 'gherao' at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday, March 26, to register its protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the liquor policy case.

Security Update



Due to security reasons, entry/exit at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station, Gate no 3 of Patel Chowk Metro Station and Gate no 5 of Central Secretariat Metro station will remain closed till further notice. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 26, 2024

According to the Delhi Police, the security at PM Modi's residence has been strengthened and they have not granted permission to the AAP to hold any protests. Earlier on March 22, AAP leader Gopal Rai said that the party would "gherao" the Prime Minister's residence on March 26 to register its protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)

"Considering everything we have deployed security at PM residence and other important points. There is no restriction on boarding/deboarding at all Delhi metro stations. 50 patrolling vehicles are present in New Delhi area today," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Devesh Kumar Mahla.