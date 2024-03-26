Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi Police Beefs Up Security at PM Residence Amid AAP’s Gherao Protest

Security has been bolstered at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence by the Delhi Police following a call from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for a "gherao" protest in response to the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stated an official on Tuesday.

Security measures have been heightened in various areas across the national capital, as confirmed by the police. A Delhi Traffic Police officer mentioned that there could be disruptions in movement in segments of New Delhi and Central Delhi due to the ongoing protest.

Robust security arrangements have been made. We have installed layers of security to maintain law and order in the area, the Delhi Police officer said. Section 144 (of the CrPC) is already imposed around the prime minister's residence and no one will be allowed to protest, he added.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai had previously declared intentions to "gherao" the Prime Minister's residence on Tuesday as a demonstration against Kejriwal's arrest. Additionally, Rai had announced plans for "mega protests" to take place nationwide. Kejriwal was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with a money-laundering case associated with the now-defunct excise policy. He remains in the custody of the agency until Thursday.

The AAP national convenor stands accused by the central agency of allegedly soliciting kickbacks from liquor traders in exchange for favors, as per their claims. Furthermore, the ED has accused Kejriwal of being the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the now-abolished policy, purportedly in collusion with AAP leaders, ministers, and others. Kejriwal has vehemently denied these allegations and has accused the BJP-led Centre of manipulating investigative agencies for political motives.