AAP Rejects ED's Allegations in Delhi Jal Board Scam, Calls Them "Blatantly False"

Enforcement Directorate (ED) had 16-hour of raid at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal personal assistant's residence and found nothing, says Kejriwal. He said it is political malice and sheer hooliganism. Following this AAP has rejected allegations of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged 'Delhi Jal Board' scam case, asserting that bribe money was passed on to individuals associated with the party.

AAP vehemently rejected the ED's claims, labeling them as "blatantly false" and announced its intention to take legal action against the ED for defaming the party. The party stated, "Not a single penny or piece of evidence has been recovered from the AAP leaders who were raided yesterday by ED."

In response to the accusations, AAP condemned any wrongdoing by Delhi Jal Board officials or contractors and criticized the Modi government, alleging a targeted campaign against the party. AAP accused the ED of being a mouthpiece of the BJP and questioned why central agencies like the ED and CBI did not investigate scams such as the Ayushman Bharat and Bharatmala project scams.

The party asserted, "If the ED was genuinely committed to tackling corruption and money laundering, why is there no investigation into scams of the Modi government highlighted by the CAG, such as the Ayushman Bharat scam or Bharatmala project scam, where a kilometer of road was reportedly built for 250 Cr instead of 18 Cr?" AAP added, "It's clear that the Modi government is a big believer in Hitler's ideology...If you repeat a lie a thousand times, people will start believing in it."