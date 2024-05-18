AAP Releases Video of Swati Maliwal Being Taken Out of Kejriwal’s Residence on Day of Alleged Assault, Accuses Her of Staging Drama

The Aam Admi Party continues to attack its Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal after she alleged that she was assaulted by the aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. On Saturday, the AAP posted a set of videos on its X account saying, "This video exposes the truth behind Swati Maliwal's allegations." The voice-over in the video released by the AAP accuses Maliwal of staging a drama.

The voiceover on the video says "Swati Maliwal can be seen being taken out by the security staff of CM's residence and neither she is limping nor any head injuries can be seen. Her clothes are also not torn which she claimed in her complaint. In the second video, which is of four days after the incident she can be seen staging a drama and she even started limping after the FIR got registered. A wheelchair is also brought for her. What kind of a game is this?"

Earlier, in her complaint Maliwal had alleged that Kejriwal's Personal Secretary Bibhav Kumar "slapped" her "atleast seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach and pelvis area."

The Medico-Legal report from the Jay Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre at AIIMS showed that Swati Maliwal had bruises over her left leg and her right cheek. The report stated that Swati Maliwal had a bruise of the size of 3x2 centimetre over the "proximal left leg dorsal aspect" and another bruise of the size of 2x2 centimetre over her "right cheek below her right eye".

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi on Saturday claimed that Swati Maliwal filed the assault FIR against Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar at the behest of the ruling BJP. The AAP leader said that the former DCW chief was being used as a 'pawn' and was made to 'hatch this conspiracy' using an old Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) case as leverage.

"The way Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, anti-corruption bureau, Income tax dept, Economic Offences Wing were used to blackmail opposition leaders and make them join BJP, similarly in Swati Maliwal case also same formula was used. There is a case against Swati Maliwal by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, FIR has been made and the probe is underway using this, Swati Maliwal was made to hatch this conspiracy and was used as a pawn," Atishi told ANI.

स्वाति मालीवाल के मुद्दे पर AAP वरिष्ठ नेता और मंत्री @AtishiAAP की Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/F94rPCaJEY — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 18, 2024

She further said to conduct an unbiased probe alleging that Swati Maliwal had been in touch with BJP leaders. "There should be an unbiased probe on who was in contact with whom, Swati Maliwali met all BJP members and when what conversation they had on call and WhatsApp," Atishi added.

Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar filed a written complaint against Maliwal, alleging unauthorized entry, verbal abuse, threats, and the possibility of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) involvement in the matter. Notably, the Vigilance Department had last month terminated the service of Bibhav Kumar, personal assistant (PA) to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, over a pending criminal case.