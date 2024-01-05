AAP renominates Sanjay Singh to Rajya Sabha, court allows jailed leader to fill nomination

The Aam Aadmi Party has renominated Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy ‘scam’, as Rajya Sabha MP, reports PTI.The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi allowed him to sign forms and documents for his Rajya Sabha re-nomination.Special Judge M K Nagpal passed the order on an application filed by the AAP leader, who submitted that his present term as a Rajya Sabha MP ends on January 27 and that the Returning Officer (RO) has issued a notice on January 2 for the conduct of the election and nominations for the same are to be submitted by January 9.

The application has sought a direction to the Superintendent of Tihar jail to allow Singh to sign the documents. “It is being directed that if the documents are presented by counsel for accused before jail authorities on January 6, 2024, the jail superintendent shall ensure that the signatures of the accused are permitted to be taken on said documents and he is also permitted to meet his Counsel for half-an-hour to discuss the modalities in connection with filing of the said nomination,” the judge said in an order passed on Thursday, as quoted by PTI.Singh was arrested on October 4 following 10 hours of searches at his North Avenue home in connection with the now-scrapped liquor policy. He became the third leader, along with former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia and party’s communication in-charge Vijay Nair, to be arrested in the case.The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Singh ensured charges were made in the excise policy through Sisodia to favour certain businessmen.