AAP to get national party status?

Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal is all set to become the latest political outfit to get the status of 'national party' as the counting of votes is underway in recently concluded Gujarat Assembly elections. For AAP to get the status of the national party it will require atleast 6% vote share and needs to win atleast two seats.

Delhi deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday said Gujarat votes will make Aam Aadmi Party a national party. "For the first time, politics based on education and health is getting recognition in the country. Congratulations to the people of India," Sisodia tweeted as counting for Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 is going on.

To earn a national party status, a political party needs to be recognized in at least four states, and to be recognised as a state party, it needs to win at least two seats and 6 per cent of votes polled in the Assembly election. In other words, AAP needs to win just two seats and secure 6 per cent of votes in today's voting.