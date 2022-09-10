AAP will regularise temporary employees in States where it forms government: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday lauded the AAP-led Punjab government for regularising 8,736 school teachers, and urged the Centre and states to do the same by making temporary employees permanent.

“At a time when government jobs are being reduced and more temporary employees are being hired, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann regularised the services of 8,736 teachers. This will prove to be an example for others too,” Kejriwal said. “People working as temporary employees are right at the bottom of the hierarchy, they are the poorest, and they are exploited. It is time to end their exploitation. This trend will spread from Punjab now,” he added. Kejriwal said the AAP would make sure this is implemented wherever they form a government.