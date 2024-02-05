AAP's Atishi Slams Delhi Police Notice Over MLA Poaching Allegations

In a recent development regarding the alleged poaching of AAP MLAs by the BJP, Delhi Minister Atishi has criticized the notice served to her by the city police. The notice, she claims, lacks any mention of an FIR or inclusion of penal provisions.

During a press conference, Atishi expressed sympathy for the Crime Branch officers, whom she alleges are being pressured by political superiors into theatrical actions.

In response, Delhi BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj accused the AAP of obstructing the investigation. The Delhi Police's Crime Branch had visited Atishi's residence for the second time on Sunday, serving her the notice.

The allegations stem from statements made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi on January 27, claiming that the BJP attempted to poach AAP MLAs with offers of Rs 25 crore each and assembly poll tickets.

The BJP refuted these claims as false and challenged Kejriwal to provide evidence. Atishi highlighted that the notice served to her lacked references to the IPC, CrPC, PMLA, or Prevention of Corruption Act, raising concerns about its completeness and legality.

Atishi said on Sunday, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch served a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Today, they served a notice to me. However, the notice does not have any mention of an FIR. It does not even include any section of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) or CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) or PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) or Prevention of Corruption Act, she said.

She said the political masters of police officers, who have a passion for serving the country and protecting women, have turned them into a prime-time gimmick.