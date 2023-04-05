AAP's Raghav Chaddha gives Suspension of Business Notice in RS over crop losses on account of unseasonal rain

New Delhi [India], April 5 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Raghav Chaddha on Wednesday gave a Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the huge losses incurred by farmers across the country on account of damage to standing crops due to unseasonal rainfall and hailstorm.

The AAP leader emphasised the need for a special package by the Centre to compensate the farmers.

"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for suspension of business listed for April 5, 2023," said Chaddha in the notice.

"That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day to discuss the huge losses incurred by farmers across the country on account of damage to standing crops due to unseasonal rainfall and hailstorm and the need for a special package by the Government of India to compensate the farmers," he added.

West and North India are witnessing unseasonal rainfall which has led to the destruction of crops like wheat, mustard, and one of the season's favourite fruits, Mango.

On Monday, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned soon after Parliament resumed its last leg of the ongoing Budget Session after a four-day break.

The last leg of the Budget session had begun on March 13 but the sessions were cut short through repeated adjournments.

