Abdul Malik, Accused in Haldwani Violence, Provided Free Legal Aid to Those Who Are Facing Eviction by Railways

Uttarakhand police blames Abdul Malik, as the mastermind of the Haldwani violence. He was also active last year when he provided free legal assistance to families facing eviction during a Railways demolition drive. Abdul Malik is the prominent figure within the local community whose family once helped the British.

In a recent outbreak of violence, a mosque and madrasa were demolished, leading to tensions in the region. Operated by Malik, the state police have not disclosed his current whereabouts. Prahlad Narayan Meena, Senior Superintendent of Police in Nainital, labeled the constructions as "illegal" and attributed them to Malik, who also spearheaded protests against the demolition. High Court lawyer Ahrar Baig, involved in a family's petition against the demolition, highlighted Malik's past provision of free legal assistance to those served eviction notices in the Banbhoolpura area last year.

4,000 families near Haldwani railway station faced eviction notices.

Last January, over 4,000 families near Haldwani railway station faced eviction notices following a court order. Malik's involvement in providing legal aid garnered public sympathy. Islam Hussain, a former journalist acquainted with the family, noted Malik's engagement in private contracts, including government projects. The Abdullah building, owned by the family, was once the largest in the locality. The now-demolished Mariyam Mosque, constructed 18-20 years ago, served as a significant prayer space for around 100 people.

In the ongoing case, Malik's wife, Safia, filed a writ petition with the Nainital High Court, tracing the dispute over the property back to a 1937 lease of Nazool land for agricultural purposes granted by the British government to Mohammad Yasin. The land, measuring 13 bigha 3 biswa, is located in Company Bagh, Haldwani. Nazool land, typically owned by the government, is not always directly administered as state property.