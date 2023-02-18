Abdullah Azam Khan's name struck off from Rampur electoral rolls after disqualification from UP Assembly

Samajwadi Party leader and son of Azam Khan, Abdullah Azam Khan's name was struck off from the electoral rolls of Rampur assembly constituency on Friday after he was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The Electoral Registration Officer's decision came after Rampur's BJP MLA, Akash Saxena wrote to him to remove Abdullah Azam Khan's name from the voters' list.

As per the order issued by the ERO, Rampur, the name of the person who is disqualified will be struck off.

"As per the provisions of the Representation of the People's Act, the name of any person who becomes so disqualified after registration shall forthwith be struck off the electoral roll in which it is included," the order issued by Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), Rampur said.

"This provision makes it clear that after being disqualified, Abdullah Azam Khan's name be immediately struck off the voters' list," the order letter added.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court rejected Abdullah Azam Khan's review petition challenging its order upholding Allahabad High Court's verdict disqualifying the former legislator for not having attained the minimum qualifying age on the date of the election.

"We make it clear that what has been observed by this court is with reference to the election petition assailing the election of the returned candidate (Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan) from 34, Suar Assembly Constituency of District Rampur," the apex court stated.

The court further stated that the result of the election was declared on March 11, 2017, and the criminal cases, if any, pending in reference to the selfsame subject may be decided on its own merits.

"The review petitions are accordingly dismissed," a bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and BV Nagarathna said in an order delivered on November 7, 2022.

The Supreme Court ruled that there was no manifest error by the Allahabad High Court, which annulled Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan's election as Uttar Pradesh MLA, and it did not require any intervention by the top court.

The top court turned down the appeal filed by Abdullah Azam Khan challenging his disqualification as MLA by the Allahabad High Court order on the ground that he was underaged and not qualified to contest the poll in 2017.

The Allahabad High Court had declared the election of Azam Khan's son from the Suar Assembly segment of Rampur district null and void as he was less than 25 years of age. Abdullah Khan was elected as MLA on an SP ticket on March 11, 2017.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor